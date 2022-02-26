Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 14th

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,784. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.69. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

