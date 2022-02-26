Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.11. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 79.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.
Energous Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
