Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EDV. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,830 ($24.89) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.36).

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,925 ($26.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,681.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,730.53. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

