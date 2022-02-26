Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.74 million-$218.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 232,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Endava by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Endava by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

