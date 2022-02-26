Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT Raised to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $619,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

