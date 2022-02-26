Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Announces Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 162,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

