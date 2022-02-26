Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 39.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

