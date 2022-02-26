Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

