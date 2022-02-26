Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.49). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.75.
Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)
