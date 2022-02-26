Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $952.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 952 ($12.95) and last traded at GBX 958 ($13.03), with a volume of 527539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($13.49).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECM. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($20.09) to GBX 1,419 ($19.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,450 ($19.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

