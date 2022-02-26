Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,808,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,299. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

