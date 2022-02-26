Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 42,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

