Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.80

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 35282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESALY. Citigroup lowered shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

