Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target Raised to €129.00 at Barclays

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €120.00 ($136.36) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.30.

EFGSY stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

