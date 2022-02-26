Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Raised to €58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.66.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

