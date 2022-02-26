Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.83

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.83 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.57). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 406,608 shares changing hands.

ECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.20) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.60. The company has a market cap of £129.52 million and a PE ratio of 44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of Eckoh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($30,599.76).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

