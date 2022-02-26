Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.17

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.17 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 52.22 ($0.71). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 52.22 ($0.71), with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £43.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

