eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $73.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

