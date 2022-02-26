Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.