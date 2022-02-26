Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth $329,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

