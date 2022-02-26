Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 235.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

