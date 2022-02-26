E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.66

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 8773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

