Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $29.01. 808,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 725.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 85,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 107,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 244.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 217,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.