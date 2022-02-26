Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 6,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 345,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.