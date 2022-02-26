Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

DIR.UN opened at C$16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.56. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.73 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

