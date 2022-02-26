Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $650.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 651 ($8.85), with a volume of 257737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671 ($9.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 841.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 949.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 13.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26.

In related news, insider Martin Davis acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 740 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £21,149.20 ($28,762.68).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

