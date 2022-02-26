DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of DKNG opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

