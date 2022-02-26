Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,951. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 311.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 126.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

