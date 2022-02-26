Doug Black Sells 17,397 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45.

SITE opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

