DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 20,000 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DV stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $48.42.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $1,790,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
