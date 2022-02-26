Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

DORM stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,805,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

