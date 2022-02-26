Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.49. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 863 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $542.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.