Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 7174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

DOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

