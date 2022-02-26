Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversey alerts:

DSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.