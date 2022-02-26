DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.35.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.