DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.35.
DISH Network stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
