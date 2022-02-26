DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 116,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

