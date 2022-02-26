DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 116,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
