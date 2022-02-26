DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
DISH opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
