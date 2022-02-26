Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Down 8.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

