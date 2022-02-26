discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Rosalind Kainyah Acquires 656 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Rosalind Kainyah acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 755 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £4,952.80 ($6,735.75).

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 793 ($10.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £756.97 million and a P/E ratio of 57.05. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 630 ($8.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($17.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 903.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSCV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.59) to GBX 1,150 ($15.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

