discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Rosalind Kainyah Acquires 656 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Rosalind Kainyah acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 755 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £4,952.80 ($6,735.75).
Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 793 ($10.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £756.97 million and a P/E ratio of 57.05. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 630 ($8.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($17.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 903.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.72.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.
About discoverIE Group (Get Rating)
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
