disBalancer Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.59 million and $86,890.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.79 or 0.07110334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.31 or 1.00025543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048258 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,005,201 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

