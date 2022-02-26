Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 88,928 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $33,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.