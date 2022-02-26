Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $36,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,372,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.25.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $475,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,502.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.79.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

