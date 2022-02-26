Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.70 Million Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

