Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $37,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $851.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

