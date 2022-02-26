Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s stock opened at $265.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $77.61 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.11.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.