DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

DOCN opened at $59.88 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -272.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

