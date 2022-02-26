Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,779. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,281,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $3,659,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

