DiFy.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $51,643.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $391.83 or 0.00994615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

