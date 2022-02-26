Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

