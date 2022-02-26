Dfyn Network Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $687,432.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.53 or 0.07098716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,109.94 or 1.00063828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 88,321,556 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

